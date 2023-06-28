Alberta child pornography investigation unearths nearly 1 million photos and videos, 8 arrested

Send this page to someone via email

Seven Calgarians and one person from Coalhurst, Alta., face charges following a three-month investigation into online child exploitation that saw the seizure of dozens of computers.

Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) officials say the investigation, dubbed ICE (Internet Child Exploitation) Storm 5, began in April and “prioritized suspects with the largest collections and some of the most graphic content.”

Investigators focused on “high-level targets” who were suspected to be sharing and distributing vast collections of child sexual abuse material through peer-to-peer file-sharing networks.

According to ALERT, nearly one million photos and videos of child sexual exploitation have been found as part of the investigation and more than 35 computers and electronic devices were seized and are undergoing forensic analysis.

The following Calgarians face charges related to the possession of child pornography, accessing child pornography and making child pornography available:

60-year-old Claudio Foglia

59-year-old Derek Eichele

54-year-old Tyler Sartison

51-year-old Thomas Weatherhead

49-year-old Craig Drumgold

40-year-old Warren Flemming

35-year-old Jesse Carlson-Lepage

One Coalhurst resident, 31-year-old Chris Jenkins, faces the same charges as the other accused.

ALERT says it’s not believed that any of the victims are from Alberta and none of the allegations involve physical contact with a minor.