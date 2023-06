Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say no one was hurt in a hit-and-run collision on Tuesday.

Shortly before 11:30 a.m., police said a driver was going slowly into a parking lot on Woodlawn Road near Woolwich Street when the vehicle was hit from behind.

The vehicle responsible continued travelling east on Woodlawn and didn’t stop.

The car is described as small and dark-coloured with damage to its front end.

Anyone who saw the collision is asked to call Guelph police or Crime Stoppers.