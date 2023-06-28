Saskatoon morning news rewind: Wednesday, June 28

See more sharing options

Medavie health bus visiting First Nations, sustainable living with Metric Design and touring the Saskatchewan Railway Museum.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, June 28, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Medavie health bus provides fitness programs to First Nations

The Medavie West health bus and gym on wheels are visiting seven First Nations during the summer to provide communities with a fitness program.

The program is a partnership between Medavie and the Saskatoon Tribal Council.

Ryan Omichinski from Medavie and Joel Pedersen from Fitness 2J2 explain how communities benefit from the activities the program provides.

4:20 Medavie health bus providing fitness programs to First Nations

Bring the outdoors indoors in Décor and Design

An emerging trend in sustainable living is bringing the outdoors indoors to make people feel more in tune with their space.

Tamara Bowman from Metric Design says it can involve everything from natural elements to fabrics and textiles.

Bowman explains how sustainable living can contribute to a person’s physical and mental well-being in Décor and Design.

4:14 Bring the outdoors indoors in Décor and Design

Touring the Saskatchewan Railway Museum: Experience Saskatoon

Just outside of Saskatoon is the Saskatchewan Railway Museum, putting a spotlight on the history of railways in the province.

Collections on display include trains, streetcars and snowplows and are maintained by volunteers from the Saskatchewan Railroad Historical Association.

Emily-May Simmonds speaks with Bill Rafoss, a volunteer at the museum, about a new display and some upcoming events.

3:22 Touring the Saskatchewan Railway Museum: Experience Saskatoon

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, June 28

Hot and sunny — Chantal Wagner has your Wednesday, June 28, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

