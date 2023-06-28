Single parents can save money with new K-Days ticket pack

Send this page to someone via email

K-Days is introducing a new ticket option for single-parent families heading to the annual Edmonton exhibition.

The ticket includes general admission for one adult and two youth for $28.

K-Days said in a statement to Global News that last year, it made efforts to make the event more affordable by raising the eligibility for youth ticket pricing to age 17. Previously, kids 13 and older were charged adult admission. Children six and under are free.

K-Days also started offering family pass packs last year. The packs included general admission for two adults and two children and represented a fairly significant saving over standard ticket prices, said Jessie Radies, the director of strategic programs and initiatives for K-Days.

Radies said that K-Days received many comments pointing out that many families are run by single parents for whom the family pack didn’t represent any savings.

Story continues below advertisement

So K-Days is now offering the single-parent pack for K-Days 2023, which runs July 20-31.

“We also know that about 16 per cent of families are headed by single parents, and typically are lower income, so we felt that it was important enough to address with a specific ticket option,” Radies said.