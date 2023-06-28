Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Single parents can save money with new K-Days ticket pack

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted June 28, 2023 11:10 am
Click to play video: 'K-Days returns with 10 days of Edmonton’s best entertainment'
K-Days returns with 10 days of Edmonton’s best entertainment
K-Days returns in less than two months and there are two new attractions they can't wait to bring to Edmonton. Ciara Yaschuk has the details. – May 23, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

K-Days is introducing a new ticket option for single-parent families heading to the annual Edmonton exhibition.

The ticket includes general admission for one adult and two youth for $28.

K-Days said in a statement to Global News that last year, it made efforts to make the event more affordable by raising the eligibility for youth ticket pricing to age 17. Previously, kids 13 and older were charged adult admission. Children six and under are free.

K-Days also started offering family pass packs last year. The packs included general admission for two adults and two children and represented a fairly significant saving over standard ticket prices, said Jessie Radies, the director of strategic programs and initiatives for K-Days.

Radies said that K-Days received many comments pointing out that many families are run by single parents for whom the family pack didn’t represent any savings.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

So K-Days is now offering the single-parent pack for K-Days 2023, which runs July 20-31.

“We also know that about 16 per cent of families are headed by single parents, and typically are lower income, so we felt that it was important enough to address with a specific ticket option,” Radies said.

More on Entertainment
YouthK-DaysLow IncomeSavingsAffordableSingle MomSingle ParentSingle DadK-Days 2023K-Days single parent ticket packticket pack
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content