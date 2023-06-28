Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

27-year-old man charged with sexual assault involving teen girl at Vaughan mall

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted June 28, 2023 11:03 am
Police release security images of the suspect they name as Alexander Simonelli, 27, of Vaughan. View image in full screen
Police release security images of the suspect they name as Alexander Simonelli, 27, of Vaughan. York Regional Police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

York Regional Police say a 27-year-old man is facing a sexual assault charge involving a teenage girl at a mall in Vaughan last month.

Police said the incident happened on May 22 after it was reported that a 15-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted while she was at a store in a mall.

Investigators did not release which mall but said the incident happened near Jane Street and Rutherford Road — Vaughan Mills mall is just southwest of there.

The suspect was located inside the mall and arrested the same day, police said.

Twenty-seven-year-old Alexander Simonelli is charged with sexual assault and sexual interference of a person under the age of 16.

Trending Now

Police said they are releasing the suspect’s photo as they believe there may be more victims and are encouraging victims to come forward.

Story continues below advertisement

“There is no statute of limitations for sexual offences and offenders can be prosecuted well after the date of the offence,” police said.

More on Crime
Sexual AssaultYork Regional Policesex assaultVaughanJane StreetRutherford RoadVaughan Sexual Assaultmall vaughanVaughan mall
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content