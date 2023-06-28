27-year-old man charged with sexual assault involving teen girl at Vaughan mall

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say a 27-year-old man is facing a sexual assault charge involving a teenage girl at a mall in Vaughan last month.

Police said the incident happened on May 22 after it was reported that a 15-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted while she was at a store in a mall.

Investigators did not release which mall but said the incident happened near Jane Street and Rutherford Road — Vaughan Mills mall is just southwest of there.

The suspect was located inside the mall and arrested the same day, police said.

Twenty-seven-year-old Alexander Simonelli is charged with sexual assault and sexual interference of a person under the age of 16.

Police said they are releasing the suspect’s photo as they believe there may be more victims and are encouraging victims to come forward.

“There is no statute of limitations for sexual offences and offenders can be prosecuted well after the date of the offence,” police said.