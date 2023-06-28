Menu

Crime

1 arrested after stolen dock, boat recovered in Trent Lakes: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 28, 2023 9:20 am
Peterborough County OPP have recovered a dock reported stolen in the Municipality of Trent Lakes in mid-June, leading to the arrest of a man.
Peterborough County OPP have recovered a dock reported stolen in the Municipality of Trent Lakes in mid-June, leading to the arrest of a man. Peterborough County OPP
A man has been charged after a dock and other property were reported stolen from a private property in the Municipality of Trent Lakes earlier this month.

Peterborough County OPP said that on June 17, a dock worth $47,000 was reported stolen, along with a J Craft boat with motor and trailer (combined worth $150,000) and a $1,000 barbecue smoker.

Police on Wednesday said they received information from the public about the incident which led officers to execute a warrant at an address in Trent Lakes on June 26 where they located and recovered the property.

A J Craft boat was also recovered at an address in Trent Lakes.
A J Craft boat was also recovered at an address in Trent Lakes. Peterborough County OPP

A 46-year-old man from Trent Lakes was charged with two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000; one count of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000; two counts of theft over $5,000; and one count of possession of break-in instruments.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 8.

Peterborough County OPPMunicipality of Trent Lakesstolen dock
