First responders recover body, vehicle from Okanagan Lake

Send this page to someone via email

The body of a Fintry woman, and the vehicle she was in that crashed into Okanagan Lake earlier this month, was recovered on Tuesday.

The vehicle plunged into the lake off Westside Road on June 9.

The driver, identified on social media as Laticia Watson, was still inside when the pickup truck was hauled from the lake.

1:12 Reports of a vehicle falling down an embankment closes Westside Road down to one lane

The vehicle and the body were submerged in 140 feet of water for nearly three weeks.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s quite a complex recovery and with that comes a lot of resources,” said Cpl. Mike Gauthier.

“The divers come from across the province and a lot of them have primary duties on the underwater rescue team or recovery.”

Gauthier said the dive members have to be released from their home detachments and “putting all the resources together, it takes time in order to ensure it runs smoothly and that it’s safe as well.”

1:08 One dead after vehicle rolls off embankment in West Kelowna

Police and fire department plus search and rescue members were all on scene on Tuesday.

Watson, also known as Kelowna’s Sprout Mama, was the chef at Sprout Bread.

She is being remembered by coworkers as someone who exudes kindness, generosity and a deep compassion for everyone.

Story continues below advertisement

“We offer our condolences,” said Gauthier.

The cause of the accident is unknown at this time.