Crime

Man wanted in connection with Calgary Christmas Day shooting arrested

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted June 27, 2023 7:53 pm
An undated photo of Yosief Hagos. View image in full screen
An undated photo of Yosief Hagos. handout / Calgary Police Service
A man that was wanted in connection with a Christmas Day shooting in Calgary was arrested, police said.

At around 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 25, 2022, police responded to shots fired in the 2600 block of 36 Street S.E.

One man was transported to hospital where he later died. An autopsy revealed his identity as Samuel Welday Haile, 24, of Calgary.

Yosief Hagos, 23, was arrested on a warrant for second-degree murder in connection with the shooting. The warrant was issued on Jan. 11.

Hagos is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, June 29.

Previously, Seam Ghebremeskel was arrested and charged in early January in relation to the shooting. A man in Edmonton was also arrested in relation to the shooting in February.

— with files from Adam Toy, Global News.

