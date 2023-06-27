Power outage delays flights at Calgary airport

Send this page to someone via email

A power outage has delayed flights into and out of Calgary International Airport on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a tweet at around 3:09 p.m., the airport said all flights are being delayed because of a “temporary power outage.” No further details were given.

All travellers should check with their airline about their flights, the airport said.

Due to a temporary power outage all flights are being delayed. We are asking guests to check with their airline for current flight information. We are working with our teams to investigate the issue and resolve as soon as possible. We thank guests for their patience. https://t.co/5KVbgOPRT2 — YYC (@FlyYYC) June 27, 2023

–More to come…