Canada

Power outage delays flights at Calgary airport

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted June 27, 2023 6:39 pm
A power outage has delayed flights into and out of Calgary International Airport on Tuesday afternoon. View image in full screen
A power outage has delayed flights into and out of Calgary International Airport on Tuesday afternoon. Global Calgary
A power outage has delayed flights into and out of Calgary International Airport on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a tweet at around 3:09 p.m., the airport said all flights are being delayed because of a “temporary power outage.” No further details were given.

All travellers should check with their airline about their flights, the airport said.

Story continues below advertisement

–More to come…

