Power outage delays flights at Calgary airport

A power outage has delayed flights into and out of Calgary International Airport on Tuesday afternoon.
According to a tweet at around 3:09 p.m., the airport said all flights are being delayed because of a “temporary power outage.” No further details were given.
All travellers should check with their airline about their flights, the airport said.
–More to come…
