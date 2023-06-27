Mayor mix-up: Texas woman and Regina mayor finally meet

A Texas woman named Regina Mayor finally met the mayor of Regina, Sandra Masters, after a social media mix-up with the names.

On Twitter, Mayor was actually mistaken for the mayor of Regina.

“It came to our attention that she was she was receiving messages that were intended for the mayor of Regina,” said Mayor Masters.

“Our offices ended up connecting … we sent down some gifts because we thought (she) should love Regina as much as we do.”

The confusion all started in 2022 after Mayor was tagged on Twitter as her handle is Regina Mayor, and she says she is frequently confused and mistaken for being the mayor of Regina. Mayor works with KMPG in Texas as the Global Head of Clients & Markets and attended a business trip to Toronto.

Story continues below advertisement

It was then that she decided to make pit stop to the City of Regina to meet Mayor Masters in person.

“I’ve always been curious about Regina, Saskatchewan,” she said. “I was born and raised in Hawaii. I promise you, my parents named me Regina Mayor and they had no idea there was a town named Regina in Canada that I could be considered the mayor of someday.”

Upon her first visit to Regina, Mayor was asked what she thought of the city and she said she “felt right at home.”

“It reminds me of some towns like Midland, Texas (and) it feels a little bit like Tulsa, Oklahoma. So, I almost feel like I’m home. I don’t feel like I’m out of the country,” she said.

“The people are absolutely wonderful and brilliant. So, I can tell it’s a terrific city and (it’s) great to be the OG Regina mayor, to be my namesake. So, baby, I was born this way.”

Since the mix-up, Mayor had generated a large Canadian following on Twitter. Since her arrival, Mayor has received a Saskatchewan Roughriders jersey with the name Mayor on the back.

The meeting between Mayor and Mayor Masters may just be the start of a long-time relationship between the two.

Story continues below advertisement