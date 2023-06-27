Menu

Crime

Couple blindfold and rob elderly man in Cambridge: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 27, 2023 4:40 pm
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
The crest on a Waterloo Regional Police officer's sleeve. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
An elderly man was blindfolded before being robbed in Cambridge on Monday afternoon, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say two people approached the victim in a department store parking lot on Pinebush Road and demanded cash from him.

The pair then took him to their car before they put a blindfold on the man and drove him to Holiday Inn Drive.

The thieves then made him go to a bank machine and take out money before they took off in their black SUV while leaving him behind in a parking lot.

Police describe one suspect as a man about six feet tall, 30 to 35 years old, with a beard and a black baseball cap.

The second suspect was described as a woman, around 50 years old with shoulder-length hair and a heavy build.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say anyone with information can call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

