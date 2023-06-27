Couple blindfold and rob elderly man in Cambridge: police

Send this page to someone via email

An elderly man was blindfolded before being robbed in Cambridge on Monday afternoon, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say two people approached the victim in a department store parking lot on Pinebush Road and demanded cash from him.

The pair then took him to their car before they put a blindfold on the man and drove him to Holiday Inn Drive.

The thieves then made him go to a bank machine and take out money before they took off in their black SUV while leaving him behind in a parking lot.

Police describe one suspect as a man about six feet tall, 30 to 35 years old, with a beard and a black baseball cap.

The second suspect was described as a woman, around 50 years old with shoulder-length hair and a heavy build.

Police say anyone with information can call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.