Former Ottawa mayor Jim Watson joins community housing board

Former Ottawa mayor Jim Watson is now a member of the Ottawa Community Housing foundation’s board of directors, the non-profit organization announced today.
The foundation says in a statement that Watson has a wealth of experience and understanding of the needs of communities in Ottawa.
Watson left office last year, after his 12-year term made him the city’s longest-serving mayor.
The need for affordable housing in the city became a central theme of the campaign to replace him.
Ottawa Community Housing is the city’s largest social housing provider, and the second-largest in Ontario, with around 32,000 tenants.
This is the first non-profit board Watson has joined since he stepped away from politic
