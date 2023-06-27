Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Former Ottawa mayor Jim Watson joins community housing board

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 27, 2023 3:49 pm
Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson gestures as he responds to a question at the Public Order Emergency Commission, Tuesday, Oct.18, 2022 in Ottawa. Watson has joined the Ottawa Community Housing foundation’s board of directors, the non-profit organization announced Tuesday. View image in full screen
Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson gestures as he responds to a question at the Public Order Emergency Commission, Tuesday, Oct.18, 2022 in Ottawa. Watson has joined the Ottawa Community Housing foundation’s board of directors, the non-profit organization announced Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Former Ottawa mayor Jim Watson is now a member of the Ottawa Community Housing foundation’s board of directors, the non-profit organization announced today.

The foundation says in a statement that Watson has a wealth of experience and understanding of the needs of communities in Ottawa.

Watson left office last year, after his 12-year term made him the city’s longest-serving mayor.

The need for affordable housing in the city became a central theme of the campaign to replace him.

Trending Now

Ottawa Community Housing is the city’s largest social housing provider, and the second-largest in Ontario, with around 32,000 tenants.

This is the first non-profit board Watson has joined since he stepped away from politic

More on Politics
Jim WatsonCity of OttawaOttawa MayorOttawa politicsOttawa housingOttawa Community HousingOttawa housing board
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content