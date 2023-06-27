Menu

Canada

Sheldon Keefe to return as Maple Leafs head coach: Treliving

By Joshua Clipperton The Canadian Press
Posted June 27, 2023 3:35 pm
Sheldon Keefe will be back behind the Maple Leafs’ bench in October.

Toronto general manager Brad Treliving told reporters at the NHL draft in Nashville the 42-year-old head coach will lead the club into the 2023-24 season.

Keefe’s status was unclear after the Leafs fired Kyle Dubas in the wake of the team’s second-round playoff exit.

Treliving said at his introductory press conference last month he wanted to get to know Keefe, who has one year left on his contract and has yet to sign an extension, before making a decision.

He added the pair spent upwards of 17 hours together during a series of meetings, and came away impressed.

Treliving, who spent nine seasons with the Calgary Flames before leaving in April, said he won’t be allowed at the draft table for Wednesday night’s first round until his former club makes its pick at No. 16. The Leafs, meanwhile, hold the 28th selection.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

