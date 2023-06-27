Menu

Crime

Man in custody after stolen firearm retrieved, Cross Lake RCMP say

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted June 27, 2023 2:40 pm
Cross Lake RCMP say they've arrested a 19-year-old man on June 23, after witnesses reported him walking around carrying a firearm. View image in full screen
Cross Lake RCMP say they've arrested a 19-year-old man on June 23, after witnesses reported him walking around carrying a firearm. Credit Cross Lake RCMP
RCMP officers arrested a man after reports of a suspect walking around with a firearm.

A 19-year-old man was walking around the community of Cross Lake, Man., with the weapon on June 23, police say.

Officers responded around 12:30 p.m. They said the man ran on foot toward a residence where he was found hiding in the basement. He was arrested without incident and police say they seized the firearm.

Police said the firearm was stolen from a residence earlier that day. The man is charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a weapon contrary to an order, and possession of a weapon obtained by crime.

RCMP are continuing their investigation.

