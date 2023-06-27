Heavy police presence north of Fort Saskatchewan in Sturgeon County

Send this page to someone via email

A large police presence descended upon a rural property north of Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., in Sturgeon County Tuesday morning.

Police were investigating at a property on Range Road 230 at Township Road 554 and traffic can’t pass through the area, RCMP said.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area that’s about halfway between Fort Saskatchewan and Gibbons.

Mounties did not say what prompted the large number of officers to converge upon the area, but an area resident who did not want to be named told Global News police had been there since the middle of the night.

Global News agreed to not to publish the resident’s name as they feared for their safety.

They said police weren’t letting people come and go from their homes in the area but didn’t say why.

The resident counted several cruisers and unmarked vehicles, as well as tactical team members and drones in the air. They said around 10 a.m., they heard what sounded like rapid gunfire and sirens.

They said they spotted a quad that had crashed into a barbed wire fence on the township road, and police seemed focused on that recreational vehicle as well as a farm house nearby.

View image in full screen A police presence was investigating near a quad in a field on Range Road 230 at Township Road 554 in Sturgeon County on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Supplied to Global News

RCMP said an update will be provided when more information becomes available.

— More to come…