Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Heavy police presence north of Fort Saskatchewan in Sturgeon County

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted June 27, 2023 2:20 pm
A police presence on Range Road 230 at Township Road 554 north of Fort Saskatchewan in Sturgeon County on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. View image in full screen
A police presence on Range Road 230 at Township Road 554 north of Fort Saskatchewan in Sturgeon County on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Supplied to Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A large police presence descended upon a rural property north of Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., in Sturgeon County Tuesday morning.

Police were investigating at a property on Range Road 230 at Township Road 554 and traffic can’t pass through the area, RCMP said.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area that’s about halfway between Fort Saskatchewan and Gibbons.

Mounties did not say what prompted the large number of officers to converge upon the area, but an area resident who did not want to be named told Global News police had been there since the middle of the night.

Global News agreed to not to publish the resident’s name as they feared for their safety.

They said police weren’t letting people come and go from their homes in the area but didn’t say why.

Story continues below advertisement

The resident counted several cruisers and unmarked vehicles, as well as tactical team members and drones in the air. They said around 10 a.m., they heard what sounded like rapid gunfire and sirens.

They said they spotted a quad that had crashed into a barbed wire fence on the township road, and police seemed focused on that recreational vehicle as well as a farm house nearby.

Trending Now
A police presence was investigating near a quad in a field on Range Road 230 at Township Road 554 in Sturgeon County on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. View image in full screen
A police presence was investigating near a quad in a field on Range Road 230 at Township Road 554 in Sturgeon County on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Supplied to Global News

RCMP said an update will be provided when more information becomes available.

— More to come…

More on Crime
Alberta RCMPRural CrimeFort SaskatchewanRural Alberta crimeAlberta rural crimeRural AlbertaSturgeon Countyfort saskatchewan rcmpGibbonsSturgeon County crimeRCMP presence
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content