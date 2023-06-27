Man dies after home invasion, marking Prince George’s 6th homicide of 2023

Send this page to someone via email

A man has died in the aftermath of a violent home invasion in Prince George, B.C., that occurred last week, marking the city’s sixth homicide of the year.

The victim was found suffering from life-threatening injuries inside a house on Nicholson Street South near 2nd Avenue after 8 p.m. on June 19. A woman was also found with severe, but non-life-threatening injuries, Prince George RCMP said in a Tuesday news release.

The Mounties are now renewing a plea for information about any suspects seen entering the home. Investigators are also seeking video surveillance or dashcam footage from the street taken between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. that shows any people or vehicles coming and going.

The detachment can be reached at 250-561-3300.