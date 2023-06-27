Menu

Canada

Hiker injured in Banff National Park fall, airlifted to Calgary

By Ryan White Global News
Posted June 27, 2023 1:38 pm
A view of Peyto Lake in Banff National Park is shown in this undated handout photo.
A woman suffered multiple traumatic injuries and was airlifted to hospital following a Monday afternoon incident near Peyto Lake in Banff National Park.

EMS public education officer Stuart Brideaux confirmed to Global News that an EMS crew from Banff responded to the upper parking lot of Peyto Lake, located north of Lake Louise along Highway 93, at around 2 p.m. following reports a hiker had suffered a fall or tumble of approximately 15 metres (50 feet).

Parks Canada members made their way to the injured woman and she was long-lined by rescue helicopter to the parking lot area. A STARS Air ambulance crew then transported her to the Foothills Medical Centre in serious condition.

