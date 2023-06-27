Menu

Canada

Calgary police investigating suspicious death in Lynnwood

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted June 27, 2023 3:47 pm
The Calgary Police Service’s Homicide Unit is now investigating the circumstances of the death and is asking anyone with information to contact police. View image in full screen
The Calgary Police Service homicide unit is investigating the circumstances of the death and are asking anyone with information to contact them. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
A suspicious death in the southeast community of Lynnwood is currently being investigated by the Calgary Police Service.

Police say they were called to the 7700 block of 18th Street S.E. Monday at 9:20 p.m. for reports of a deceased woman.

When they arrived, police say they located the woman and took a man into custody for questioning. The man has been released and police say there are no suspects in custody at this time.

Story continues below advertisement

The Calgary Police Service homicide unit is now investigating the circumstances of the death and is asking anyone with information to contact them.

An autopsy for the deceased woman is scheduled for June 29.

