Saskatoon police seek 2 women deemed suspects in June homicide

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is requesting public assistance in locating the whereabouts of two women wanted in connection with the death of another woman earlier this month.

SPS Major Crime Section members are searching for 20-year-old Jayden Faith Morin and 32-year-old Tanya Faye Desjarlais who are both believed to be in Saskatoon.

Morin is described as being five-foot-eight and weighing 140 pounds with several tattoos, including flowers on her right hand and a teardrop under her right eye.

Desjarlais is described as being five-foot-eight, weighing 155 pounds, with tattoos of a tribal design on her left hand, a rose on the right side of her neck and prayer hands on the left upper arm.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers with the major crime section said the homicide occurred on Avenue H South on June 10.

“At 1:22pm on June 10th, 2023 officers were dispatched to a weapons call at a residence in the 300blk of Avenue H South. Upon arrival Patrol Officers located an injured 35yr old female,” stated SPS in an earlier release.

“Patrol Officers and Medavie attendants began life saving measures and the female was transported to the Royal University Hospital. The female succumbed to her injuries a short time later. The death is being treated as a homicide. Major Crime and Forensic Identification members are currently investigating.”

Anyone with information on the location of Morin or Desjarlais is asked to call the SPS at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.