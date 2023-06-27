Menu

Quebec cinema owner Vincenzo Guzzo charged with criminal harassment

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 27, 2023 12:50 pm
COO of Cinemas Guzzo Vincenzo Guzzo speaking to members of the Montreal Chamber of Commerce in Montreal on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017. View image in full screen
COO of Cinemas Guzzo Vincenzo Guzzo speaking to members of the Montreal Chamber of Commerce in Montreal on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017. Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press
Quebec businessman Vincenzo Guzzo has been charged with criminal harassment and failing to comply with conditions.

The province’s Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions (DPCP) confirmed Tuesday morning the news first reported by Quebecor media.

Guzzo was charged with engaging in criminal harassment against a person between November 2022 and June 2023, according to the DPCP.

He was also charged with failing to comply with the condition not to communicate directly or indirectly with the same person.

Guzzo is a key player in the cinema industry in Quebec. He is the president and general manager of Cinémas Guzzo.

The entrepreneur also appears on the CBC show Dragon’s Den. He once considered running for the leadership of the Conservative Party of Canada, but never made the jump.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

