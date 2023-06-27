Police arrest Guelph man following report of indecent act

A Guelph man is facing charges after being accused of performing a lewd act at a south-end business.
Guelph police said a man went to a business on June 12 and sat at a table at the back of the store.
He then moved closer to the front and reportedly put his hand down his pants, touching himself inappropriately while watching an all-female staff.
When the employees moved away from him, police said he stole a small amount of cash from the tip jar and left.
Authorities said they found the man in the downtown on Sunday night and arrested him.
The charges include committing an indecent act and theft.
A 28-year-old will make an appearance in a Guelph courtroom in August.
