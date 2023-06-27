Cobourg police investigate weekend vehicle fire

Send this page to someone via email

Police continue to investigate a vehicle fire in Cobourg, Ont., on the weekend.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, around 9:30 p.m. on June 25, officers were called to assist the Cobourg Fire Department with a vehicle fire near Division and Buchanan streets.

Police say crews found a yellow Jaguar car engulfed in flames.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire while police closed the roads.

No injuries were reported. The vehicle was towed from the scene for further investigation.

Police are appealing to any witnesses in the area at the time or anyone with video surveillance footage to contact them at 905-372-6821 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at stopcrimehere.ca. Tips received through Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a cash reward.