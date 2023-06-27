Menu

Crime

Cobourg police investigate weekend vehicle fire

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 27, 2023 11:22 am
Police in Cobourg, Ont., are investigating a vehicle fire on June 25. View image in full screen
Police in Cobourg, Ont., are investigating a vehicle fire on June 25. File
Police continue to investigate a vehicle fire in Cobourg, Ont., on the weekend.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, around 9:30 p.m. on June 25, officers were called to assist the Cobourg Fire Department with a vehicle fire near Division and Buchanan streets.

Police say crews found a yellow Jaguar car engulfed in flames.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire while police closed the roads.

No injuries were reported. The vehicle was towed from the scene for further investigation.

Trending Now

Police are appealing to any witnesses in the area at the time or anyone with video surveillance footage to contact them at 905-372-6821 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at stopcrimehere.ca. Tips received through Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a cash reward.

