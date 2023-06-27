Menu

Crime

Man facing murder charge after woman dies in central Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 27, 2023 7:48 am
A photo of the side of a Hamilton police cruiser. View image in full screen
Hamilton police they have charged a man with first-degree murder after a woman was found dead in central Hamilton mid-rise June 26, 2023. Global News
A 34-year-old man is facing a first-degree murder charge following an incident in Hamiton’s city centre, police say.

Investigators say the occurrence happened at a mid-rise building in a residential neighbourhood around 5 p.m. Monday on Herkimer Street near MacNab Avenue.

Officers found a 62-year-old woman with vital signs absent.

She would be pronounced dead a short time later in hospital, according to homicide detectives.

The victim and accused knew each other.

Police were still at the scene as of Tuesday morning and say they are not seeking any other suspects.

The accused is expected in court on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

 

First Degree MurderHamilton homicideHamilton murderhamiton newsherkimer streetmacnab street southhamiton police
