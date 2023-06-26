Man facing murder charge for fatal assault at Hamilton’s J.C. Beemer park

See more sharing options

Police have upgraded charges for a man following an assault in a Hamilton park that resulted in the death of a local man.

Investigators say Antonio Beltrano was the man attacked Thursday morning around 9 a.m. at J.C. Beemer Park on Victoria Avenue North.

Beltrano was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries after an episode that at the time detectives said had just one suspect.

Hamilton Police are sad to announce the death of 45-year-old Antonio (Anthony) Beltrano who with the permission of the family police confirm was the victim of the assault at J.C. Beemer Park on Thursday in #HamOnt. READ MORE:https://t.co/lgWmOzxfuZ — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) June 26, 2023

A 37-year-old Hamilton man, identified by police in a release, has had an aggravated assault charge upgraded to second-degree murder

Homicide detectives say several “cooperative” witnesses have come forward to aid the probe into Beltrano’s death.

The investigation is ongoing and more witnesses are being sought.

Investigators are also looking for surveillance video from residences, businesses and vehicles between 9:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. from June 22.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.