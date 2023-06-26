Evacuation order issued in Leaf Rapids as wildfire closes in

Send this page to someone via email

With a wildfire inching closer to the community, an evacuation order has been issued in Leaf Rapids.

Residents of the northern Manitoba town, just over 200 kilometres west of Thompson, have been keeping an eye on the nearby fire, which was eight kilometres from the community as of Monday afternoon.

The province says the fire is between 10,000-13,000 hectares and is considered out of control.

Significant resources have been deployed to help fight the blaze. Cailin Hodder of the Manitoba Wildfire Service says high winds over the weekend challenged crews, who are trying to keep the blaze away from a nearby highway and power lines, as well as the Ruttan Mine.

In a statement posted to the town’s Facebook page, Administrator Twyla Ludwig says a state of emergency has been declared and the presence of the nearby fire “prompts action to prevent harm or damage to the safety, health or welfare of persons located within the boundaries of the town and to prevent damage to property within these boundaries.”

She also says the wind is expected to change and blow eastward which will have an impact on air quality.

The town also says evacuees are headed to Thompson.

“You could just see like you know on the skyline, people like to watch the sunset?,” said resident Lianna Anderson. “It wasn’t like that in Leaf Rapids last night, they were watching the blazing fire over the tree line and you could just see the red hot flames in the darkness of the night. It was just insane last night.”

Resident John Bushby says he’s been ready to leave for a while now.

“There was ashes falling from the sky the other day, so we’ve been ready. It’s pretty scary, but we’re ready as a community and keeping everybody updated.”