Linus Ullmark wins Vezina Trophy, Jets’ Connor Hellebuyck finishes 3rd

Send this page to someone via email

If Connor Hellebucyk is to win a second career Vezina Trophy, it’ll have to wait at least one more year.

The Winnipeg Jets goalie finished third in voting for the NHL’s best goaltender honour on Monday at the NHL Awards as Linus Ullmark became just the fourth Boston Bruins player to win the award.

Ullmark had 22 of the 29 first-place votes as selected by the NHL’s general managers. Ilya Sorokin of the New York Islanders finished second in the balloting.

Hellebuyck received two first-place votes, five second-place votes, and seven third-place selections.

Hellebuyck won the Vezina Award in 2020.

He also finished 11th in Hart Trophy voting, which was won by the Edmonton Oilers Connor McDavid for the third time in his career.

Story continues below advertisement

Erik Karlsson of the San Jose Sharks won the Norris Trophy as the best defenceman, with the Jets’ Josh Morrissey finishing fifth with three first-place votes.

Anze Kopitar of the Los Angeles Kings won the Lady Byng Trophy for sportsmanship as the league’s most gentlemanly player. Kyle Connor finished 28th in voting after winning the award last year. Nate Schmidt was 27th, and Connor Hellebuyck was 37th.

Jets forward Cole Perfetti finished 11th in Calder Trophy voting for rookie of the year, which was won by the Seattle Kraken’s Matty Beniers.

The Bruins’ Patrice Bergeron ran away with his record sixth Selke Trophy as the top defensive forward. The Jets’ Adam Lowry received one fourth-place vote to finish a distant 30th place.

And Bruins bench boss Jim Montgomery is the coach of the year with Jets head coach Rick Bowness and former coach Paul Maurice finishing tied for 11th place with one second-place vote each.