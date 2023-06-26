Northern Manitoba dealing with air quality warnings as wildfires continue to burn

Send this page to someone via email

An air quality warning for six communities in Northern Manitoba is raising concerns over the future of wildfire smoke in the province.

The warnings came into effect shortly after 8 a.m. on June 26, affecting the areas around Flin Flon, Cranberry Portage, Snow Lake, Lynn Lake, Leaf Rapids, and Pukatawagan. Environment Canada, in issuing its statements, noted that the smoke was a result of wildfires burning near the communities.

A total of 42 fires are actively burning across the province, bringing the total for the year to 143. An out-of-control fire, according to the province, is burning eight kilometres outside the town of Leaf Rapids.

Natalie Hasell, a warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada, said the forecast for the next few weeks does not bode well. Smoke, she noted, travels in the direction of the wind — a direction that normally moves west to east. But sometimes, that direction can shift, carrying over smoke from nearby fires in the east.

“Smoke can be transported a great distance. We don’t need to be close to a source to have poor air quality,” said Hasell.

“Northwest Ontario fires definitely affect us (as well as) fires in the proximity. Anything in Manitoba certainly will be of concern, especially to people who are closer to it — even at a distance.”

With fires burning across the country, Hasell affirmed that smoke from places like central Ontario and Quebec won’t be a concern. But, she said, smoke can travel from provinces like Saskatchewan, Alberta, and B.C.

Ultimately, the issue of smoke raises questions over safeguarding individual health.

“We issue the special air quality statements to remind you that the air quality is poor to the point where it can affect your health. Beyond poor visibility and weird sky colours… everyone is affected by smoke,” said Hasell.

The meteorologist also noted several ways to protect against poor air quality, advising the use of masks and pushing to reconsider the need to stay or work outside.

Today’s statements come days after similar warnings were issued for parts of southern Manitoba. At the time, the city of Winnipeg underwent hazy, smoky conditions with a moderate health risk to residents.

Currently, Environment Canada has stated the air quality index for the city will remain at low risk until Wednesday.

