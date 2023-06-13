Wildfire smoke in the forecast for Manitoba, experts call for increased preparedness

A special air quality warning is in effect for parts of southern Manitoba, as concerns rise over the effects of wildfire smoke spilling into the province.

Considered to be a major source of air pollution, Environment Canada notes smoke can have adverse effects on a person. Mild symptoms of smoke exposure range from headaches to sore and watery eyes. But exposure can also lead to such risks as stroke and even death.

The smoke is being fueled by ongoing wildfires across the country. In Manitoba, there are 34 active cases as of June 13, while Alberta and Quebec are battling dozens more.

2:17 Aggressive fire season underway in Western Canada

Environment Canada, on their website, have written that wildfire smoke “may be carried hundreds or thousands of kilometres from the fire zone. This means smoke from other parts of the world can impact communities in Canada.” They’ve also issued an air quality health index reading for Winnipeg and Brandon, stating that there is a moderate health risk for residents heading into Wednesday night. The reading is measure based on the concentration of air pollutants in the smoke.

Story continues below advertisement

3:27 ‘My throat’s burning’: Canada’s wildfires put millions under air quality advisories

Winnipeg is also facing a haze of smoke being pushed into the region and surrounding communities, caused largely by local provincial fires and fires in Ontario.

At a press conference on Tuesday, warning preparedness meteorologist Sara Hoffman said wildfire smoke will make its way to the southern areas of the Prairies. Winds from the north will push the smoke down, said Hoffman, especially in Alberta. She also noted that as intense as the wildfire season has been this year, the intensity could pick up in the future.

“What we can say is that wildfire seasons will become more intense, and more intense more frequently,” said Hoffman.

According to Environment Canada, it’s important to prepare for smoke events, whilst keeping an eye on personal health. On their website, they note a number of proactive measures to keep safe, including limiting time spent outdoors, ensuring access to cool and clean air, and properly sealing windows and doors.

Story continues below advertisement

Neil Johnston, a respiratory therapist and president of the Lung Association of Manitoba, said people should take it a step further and go to the hospital if they’re unable to manage their health. An N95 mask is something, he said, that can be used to mitigate exposure to smoke and air pollutants.

“Wildfire smoke is a cocktail of substances that we, as human beings, are not really used to. (There) can be a number of problems associated with being exposed, particularly over time, to wildfire smoke and even people with lung and cardiac issues, chronic health issues, if they’re even exposed for a short time, that can be a problem,” said Johnston.