Suspect sought after assault reported in Toronto, police say

Police are seeking to locate a suspect wanted in connection with an assault investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said on June 18 at around 6:50 p.m., officers received a report of unknown trouble in the Keele Street and Bloor Street West area.

Police said a suspect assaulted a victim at a residence.

Officers said the victim attempted to flee, but the suspect allegedly dragged them back into the residence.

According to police, the suspect fled before police arrived.

On June 24, at around 10:07 p.m., officers received another call for unknown trouble in the area of Keele and Bloor streets.

Officers said the suspect allegedly struck a victim with an object in a residence and then used a “sharp edged weapon” to slash the victim in the face and upper body.

Police said the suspect fled before police arrived.

Officers are now searching for 25-year-old Cyrus Alaei from Toronto.

He is wanted for assault causing bodily harm, uttering threats, unlawfully in a dwelling, possession of a weapon, assault, and two counts each of assault with a weapon, failing to comply with a probation order and failing to comply with a release order.

Police said Alaei is five-feet, two-inches tall with black hair and a black goatee.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.