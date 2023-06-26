Woman taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by vehicle in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

A woman has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said the collision occurred at around 2:34 p.m. on Monday in the Hidden Trail and Fisherville Road area.

Toronto paramedics told Global News that a woman in her 70s was taken to a trauma centre with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Officers warned motorists to expect delays in the area and to consider alternate routes.

