Traffic

Woman taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by vehicle in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 26, 2023 3:25 pm
Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy. View image in full screen
Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy. ROY/TXB
A woman has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said the collision occurred at around 2:34 p.m. on Monday in the Hidden Trail and Fisherville Road area.

Toronto paramedics told Global News that a woman in her 70s was taken to a trauma centre with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Officers warned motorists to expect delays in the area and to consider alternate routes.

