Guelph woman under house arrest faces charges of violating conditions

A Guelph, Ont., woman who is under house arrest may end up doing time in another place.

The Guelph Police Service said it was informed that a woman, who is serving an 18-month sentence handed down last August for assaulting an officer, was in breach of her conditions.

Investigators say the woman was allowed four hours to leave her house each Saturday to obtain necessities, but has been found outside her home on four different occasions outside the allotted four-hour window.

The woman was convicted in November 2020 for biting the hand of an officer during an arrest. The bite severed a tendon in the officer’s left hand leaving permanent damage. Police say the officer has yet to return to normal duties.

On Monday, police announced they have charged the 39-year-old with five counts of breaching probation. She had a bail hearing that same day.