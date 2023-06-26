Travelling for Canada Day weekend? Don’t cross the border with cannabis: CBSA

Send this page to someone via email

As Canadians gear up for one of the busiest travel weekends on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border, they are being reminded not to cross into the States carrying cannabis without official authorization.

The Canada Border Services Agency released travel advice Monday ahead of Canada Day on Saturday, July 1, and Independence Day in the U.S. on Tuesday, July 4.

Although cannabis is legal in Canada and many U.S. states, the agency’s message was: “Don’t bring it in. Don’t take it out.”

“Bringing cannabis across the border in any form, including oils containing tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) or cannabidiol (CBD), without a permit or exemption authorized by Health Canada is a serious criminal offence,” CBSA said.



Offenders can be subject to arrest and prosecution, CBSA warned, adding that a doctor’s prescription will not be accepted in place of a Health Canada authorization.

Border officials are preparing for an influx of traffic in and out of the country with Monday being a statutory holiday in lieu of the Saturday in Canada.

“The Monday of holiday long weekends tend to be the busiest, with longer border wait times – pick another day to cross the border if you can,” CBSA said.

Last year, the agency said it facilitated the arrival of more than 60 million travellers while seizing at least 41,000 kilograms of illegal drugs, and keeping 1,100 firearms and 24,400 prohibited weapons off the streets.

Travellers are allowed to carry authorized fireworks in and out of the country, but they should obtain a permit, CBSA said.