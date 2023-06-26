Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

1 killed, 3 injured in collision on Capilano Bridge: Edmonton police

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted June 26, 2023 11:48 am
The Edmonton Police Service is investigating a fatal collision that occurred on the Capilano Bridge on Sunday, June 25, 2023. View image in full screen
The Edmonton Police Service is investigating a fatal collision that occurred on the Capilano Bridge on Sunday, June 25, 2023. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One person is dead, two are in critical condition and one has serious non-life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle collision on the Capilano Bridge in Edmonton early Sunday morning.

At around 3 a.m. June 25, police were informed of a collision on the Capilano Bridge on Wayne Gretzky Drive.

Police say a 2007 Dodge Ram was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes at high speeds. It nearly missed an EPS vehicle and hit a 2011 Audi Q5 that was behind the police car.

A passenger in the Audi, a 21-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 31-year-old driver of the Audi was taken to hospital, as was the 23-year-old driver of the truck. Both were in critical condition, according to police.

A passenger of the truck, a 21-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Police said speed and impairment are believed to have been factors in the collision.

Click to play video: 'Serious early morning crash in South Surrey'
Serious early morning crash in South Surrey
PoliceEPSSpeedingCar crashCritical ConditionDodge RamPolice carImpared DrivingWayne Gretzky DriveAudi Q5Capilano BridgeCapliano bridge fatal collision
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content