1 killed, 3 injured in collision on Capilano Bridge: Edmonton police

One person is dead, two are in critical condition and one has serious non-life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle collision on the Capilano Bridge in Edmonton early Sunday morning.

At around 3 a.m. June 25, police were informed of a collision on the Capilano Bridge on Wayne Gretzky Drive.

Police say a 2007 Dodge Ram was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes at high speeds. It nearly missed an EPS vehicle and hit a 2011 Audi Q5 that was behind the police car.

A passenger in the Audi, a 21-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 31-year-old driver of the Audi was taken to hospital, as was the 23-year-old driver of the truck. Both were in critical condition, according to police.

A passenger of the truck, a 21-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said speed and impairment are believed to have been factors in the collision.