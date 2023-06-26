Menu

Blogs

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Monday, June 26

By David Giles Global News
Posted June 26, 2023 11:24 am
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Monday, June 26
WATCH: Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Monday, June 26.
Saskatoon Chamber CEO Jason Aebig on the city’s budget shortfall, a summer literacy camp and history comes to life at the Doukhobor Dugout House.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, June 26, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

City should look at targeted spending cuts: Saskatoon chamber

Saskatoon business owners are among those watching very closely as city council continues to look for ways to fill the budget shortfall gap.

Greater Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce CEO Jason Aebig says targeted spending cuts and saving opportunities are areas the city can look at in dealing with the issue.

Chris Carr speaks with Aebig on what the chamber will be watching for in the days and weeks ahead as budget deliberations continue.

City should look at targeted spending cuts: Saskatoon Chamber

Growing literacy skills at summer camp

Students are looking forward to summer holidays and activities as they wrap up classes and exams for the school year.

Summer is also a chance to keep up with learning and one way to do that is with a Literacy Summer Camp.

Speech language pathologist Kirsten Seto looks at how the camp can help continue to grow literacy skills and why literacy support is important for youth.

Growing literacy skills at summer camp

History comes to life at Doukhobor Dugout House

The Doukhobor Dugout House was officially designated a national historical site 10 years ago.

It tells the story of the Doukhobor pioneers, who fled their homeland and settled in the Blaine Lake area of Saskatchewan.

Founder Brenda Cheveldayoff and elder Jeanette Stringer speak about the opportunity to learn more about Doukhobor culture and history during the month of July.

History comes to life at Doukhobor Dugout House

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, June 26

A hot week ahead — Chantal Wagner has your Monday, June 26, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, June 26
