See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

One person was shot but not seriously injured at a home in the Delwood community Sunday night, Edmonton police said.

Police received word of a man with a weapon at a residence in the Delwood community at 68 Street and 136 Avenue around 7 p.m. Sunday.

The suspect was hiding inside the home.

Police said the suspect was removed from the home and taken into custody.

Charges are pending.

Police confirmed a man was shot but suffered non-life-threatening injuries.