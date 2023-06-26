Man killed in stabbing after fight at Scarborough plaza, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man has died from stab wounds following a fight at a plaza in Scarborough on Sunday night.

Police said two people had been fighting at a plaza near Brimley Road and Eglinton Avenue at around 7:10 p.m.

One person was stabbed with what police said they believe was a knife or “edged weapon.”

Paramedics said they had taken a man to a trauma centre in critical condition.

The man was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital, police later said.

A suspect was seen leaving the area with another person but the description is limited, investigators said.

Police said although the plaza was busy, the incident was isolated and there is no threat to the public.

