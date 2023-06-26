Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man killed in stabbing after fight at Scarborough plaza, police say

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted June 26, 2023 7:07 am
Police on scene following a fatal stabbing at a plaza in Scarborough on June 25, 2023. View image in full screen
Police on scene following a fatal stabbing at a plaza in Scarborough on June 25, 2023. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto police say a man has died from stab wounds following a fight at a plaza in Scarborough on Sunday night.

Police said two people had been fighting at a plaza near Brimley Road and Eglinton Avenue at around 7:10 p.m.

One person was stabbed with what police said they believe was a knife or “edged weapon.”

Paramedics said they had taken a man to a trauma centre in critical condition.

The man was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital, police later said.

A suspect was seen leaving the area with another person but the description is limited, investigators said.

Police said although the plaza was busy, the incident was isolated and there is no threat to the public.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto PoliceStabbingScarboroughToronto Stabbingfatal stabbingEglinton Avenuestabbing torontoBrimley Roadscarborough plaza
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content