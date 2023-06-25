Central Okanagan floating waterpark turns 10 years old

The giant, inflatable Ogopogo just off the shore of Kelowna, B.C.’s, City Park is the latest addition to the Wibit, an inflatable waterpark that has changed the way families enjoy the beach.
The Kelowna Wibit has been a summer obsession for kids for a decade now and since the park first popped up in 2013, more has been added on lakes throughout the Okanagan in Peachland, Penticton and Osoyoos.
Gallagher says he hopes to open more floating waterparks throughout the Okanagan Shuswap.
“We say bring your inner child as well, it’s a lot of fun out there for adults,” said Gallagher.
“It’s really challenging for someone like me and you will see some of the kids run circles around you.”
Six-year-old Alex and 10-year-old Della are visiting from Australia and loved the slides on the Wibit.
Locals, 10-year-old Mikayla and 11-year-old Isabella are seasoned professionals when it comes to the Wibit.
“It’s kind of fun when you fall off because you don’t expect it,” said Mikayla.
For six-year-old Quinleigh from Saskatchewan, she says she liked meeting Ogopogo.
The Wibits in the Okanagan will be inflated until September long weekend. For more information visit www.okanaganwibit.com
