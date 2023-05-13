Menu

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Canada

City of Kelowna opens waterparks as heat arrives

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 13, 2023 6:07 pm
The waterpark at Quilchena Park in Kelowna, B.C. View image in full screen
The waterpark at Quilchena Park in Kelowna, B.C. City of Kelowna
Looking for a way to beat the heat this weekend?

If you’re in Kelowna, trek over to one of the city’s three waterparks, which all opened on Saturday.

The city said it was opening its waterparks earlier this year than normal due to unseasonably hot temperatures this weekend. The forecast is calling for sunny skies and temperatures around 30 degrees Celsius for at least the next week.

Click to play video: 'Kelowna Weather Forecast: May 12'
Kelowna Weather Forecast: May 12

The waterparks are located at:

  • City Park, 1600 Abbott St.
  • Ben Lee Park, 900 Houghton Rd.
  • Quilchena Park, 347 Quilchena Dr.

All three parks will be open daily, weather permitting, through to the Labour Day long weekend, with the following hours of operation:

  • May 13 to June 18: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • June 19 to Sept. 4: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The city says waterparks are not staffed, and parents or guardians are asked to remain on-site and supervise their children.

Click to play video: 'Getting kids hooked on Fishing in the Okanagan'
Getting kids hooked on Fishing in the Okanagan
