City of Kelowna opens waterparks as heat arrives

Looking for a way to beat the heat this weekend?

If you’re in Kelowna, trek over to one of the city’s three waterparks, which all opened on Saturday.

The city said it was opening its waterparks earlier this year than normal due to unseasonably hot temperatures this weekend. The forecast is calling for sunny skies and temperatures around 30 degrees Celsius for at least the next week.

The waterparks are located at:

City Park, 1600 Abbott St.

Ben Lee Park, 900 Houghton Rd.

Quilchena Park, 347 Quilchena Dr.

All three parks will be open daily, weather permitting, through to the Labour Day long weekend, with the following hours of operation:

May 13 to June 18: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

June 19 to Sept. 4: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The city says waterparks are not staffed, and parents or guardians are asked to remain on-site and supervise their children.