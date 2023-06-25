Menu

Crime

21 years since Lisa Marie Young vanished from Nanaimo

By Kristen Robinson & Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 25, 2023 7:50 pm
What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?
WATCH: Missing person reports are filed every day in B.C. but what are the steps taken when someone is reported missing? And what happens when they are found? Global News breaks it down for you – Sep 21, 2020
It’s been more than two decades this week since a young Indigenous Vancouver Island woman disappeared.

As her family marks another sombre anniversary, RCMP said it constantly is looking into new leads to bring Lisa Marie Young home and get justice for her loved ones.

Twenty-one years after Lisa Marie Young, 21, vanished from Nanaimo, her family and friends gathered outside the local RCMP detachment on Sunday.

“It leaves a big hole in our heart to not know where she is,” said Mary Martin, Lisa Marie Young’s aunt.

“Every day that we’ve gone without knowing the whereabouts of Lisa Marie … our family does hurt.”

Nanaimo residents rally over public safety in Nob Hill neighbourhood

With the community behind them, a group of more than 100 marched to Maffeo Sutton Park in what has become an annual walk for justice.

Young has not been seen since leaving a house party in the early morning hours of June 30, 2002. Her friends said she left with a man in a burgundy Jaguar vehicle. The same man drove Young and her friends to the party, they said.

He is among the hundreds of people interviewed by police in the unsolved case.

Cpl. Dean Muir, who grew up in Nanaimo, is now posted here with his five-year-old German shepherd Luca, who specializes in human remains detection.

Nanaimo RCMP investigators believe Young met with foul play. Her homicide investigation is a priority for the serious crime unit, even two decades later.

Investigators have conducted numerous searches and received hundreds of tips but they said it’s never too late to come forward.

Young’s mother Joann fought tirelessly to keep her daughter’s disappearance in the public eye and never gave up searching, until she died in 2017.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

