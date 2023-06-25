Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Deep sea robot expedition sets sails off Vancouver Island coast

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 25, 2023 7:05 pm
Click to play video: 'Unique deep sea area off B.C. coast one step closer to protection'
Unique deep sea area off B.C. coast one step closer to protection
A massive marine area off the coast of B.C. is one step closer to being protected from resource extraction. As Kylie Stanton reports, coastal First Nations have signed an agreement with Ottawa, for what would be the largest marine protected area on the West Coast – Feb 7, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Robots are being used to explore the dark depths of the ocean off the coast of Vancouver Island.

Starting Sunday, the Ocean Networks Canada (ONC) Abyss Summer Expedition is embarking on a 22-day expedition with two robots, also known as remotely-operated vehicles (ROV).

ONC is an initiative of the University of Victoria, in partnership with Ocean Exploration Trust.

An ROV in action on the floor of the Pacific Ocean. View image in full screen
An ROV in action on the floor of the Pacific Ocean. ONC
Click to play video: 'Fleet of robots assisting workers at Montreal medical manufacturing plant'
Fleet of robots assisting workers at Montreal medical manufacturing plant

The 22-day trip will be aboard the Exploration Vessel Nautilus, and it’s the seventh year of their partnership.

Story continues below advertisement

“The new-to-Victoria one-tonne ROV Atalanta will provide a bird’s-eye view of the revisiting 2,950 kilogram main ROV, Hercules, as it works on the seafloor, maintaining ONC’s 800-plus kilometre NEPTUNE ocean observatory located off the southwest coast of Vancouver Island,” staff said in a release.

“The two ROVs will dive at multiple locations, from the abyssal plain region of Cascadia Basin to the smoking chimneys of the Endeavour hydrothermal vent field.”

Ocean enthusiasts all over the world will be able to remotely join the deep-sea exploration, and see this underwater world illuminated by remotely operated vehicles. People can view the live streams online.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Teens compete in B.C. champions of the FIRST Tech Challenge'
Teens compete in B.C. champions of the FIRST Tech Challenge

“ONC’s ocean monitoring helps us understand the changes occurring in the ocean, and its role in moderating and potentially mitigating climate change,” ONC staff said.

Story continues below advertisement

“ONC’s ocean data reveals the dynamics of ocean and Earth processes and cycles across time-scales –from hours and seasons, into decadal scales — supporting research on complex Earth processes in ways not previously possible.”

Ocean Networks Canada said it is a world-leading observatory in the deep ocean, coastal waters and land of the Pacific, Atlantic, and Arctic coasts of Canada. It collects ocean data that accelerate scientific discovery and looks for solutions for the planet.

For more information, people can visit OCN’s webpage on the 2023 summer expedition.

More on Science and Tech
BCVancouver IslandUniversity Of Victoriapacific oceanUVicocean networks canadaBC deep seaDeep sea expeditionDeep sea robot expeditionOcean Exploration TrustONC
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content