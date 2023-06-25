Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Owner of Saskatchewan’s first LGBTQ2+certified community business reflects on journey

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted June 25, 2023 6:06 pm
The Ivy + Dean Consulting founder is known as Saskatchewan's first LGBTQ2S+ community business enterprise in the province. View image in full screen
The Ivy + Dean Consulting founder is known as Saskatchewan's first LGBTQ2S+ community business enterprise in the province. Getty images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

While there are many LGBTQ2S+ community-owned businesses in Saskatchewan, one consulting firm has officially become the first to be certified by a national organization and recognized nationwide.

Ivy + Dean Consulting became the first certified LGBTQ2S+ community business enterprise in the province.

The team was certified through Canada’s 2SLGBTQI+ Chamber of Commerce, which is the certifying body for LGBTQ2S+ community businesses across the country through the Supplier Diversity Alliance of Canada (SDAC)

The Ivy + Dean Consulting founder, Jacq Brasseur, says the primary reason she went through the process was to find a community of likeminded entrepreneurs who know how it feels to be a queer business owner.

“I’ve met so many incredible people who run LGBTQ-certified businesses across the country, and building that network was really what I was seeking,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

Brasseur got her start in social services which she said has shaped her career in business. Now, her business Ivy + Dean Consulting primarily works with different non-profit organizations.

“We’re really passionate about supporting the nonprofit sector,” said Brasseur. “I think it’s someone who worked in the sector for over a decade. I couldn’t imagine myself ever leaving the sector entirely.”

But it hasn’t always been an easy journey for Brasseur. As a queer entrepreneur, Brasseur has experienced a lot of rejection, and continues to receive countless hate emails.

More on Canada

However, despite the challenges, Brasseur says she continues to push to be a role model people can look up to and see it is possible being queer in business.

“While it can be hard to be an openly LGBT person in Saskatchewan, and while it can be hard to be an openly LGBT entrepreneur in Saskatchewan, I also know that there’s huge communities of people that want to invest in my business and want to support my business,” she said.

Trending Now

On top of being the first certified LGBTQ2S+ community business in Saskatchewan, Brasseur has also been recognized with an international award at the Global 2SLGBT+ business summit, beating out 10 other business from across Canada.

It is the first time a Saskatchewan business has ever won the award.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Pride 2023: People across the globe celebrate LGBTQ2+ community'
Pride 2023: People across the globe celebrate LGBTQ2+ community
Saskatchewan NewsRegina NewsLGBTQ2SSaskatchewan BusinessIvy + Dean ConsultingLGBTQ businessSupplier Diversity Alliance of Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content