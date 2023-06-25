Owner of Saskatchewan’s first LGBTQ2+certified community business reflects on journey

Send this page to someone via email

While there are many LGBTQ2S+ community-owned businesses in Saskatchewan, one consulting firm has officially become the first to be certified by a national organization and recognized nationwide.

Ivy + Dean Consulting became the first certified LGBTQ2S+ community business enterprise in the province.

The team was certified through Canada’s 2SLGBTQI+ Chamber of Commerce, which is the certifying body for LGBTQ2S+ community businesses across the country through the Supplier Diversity Alliance of Canada (SDAC)

The Ivy + Dean Consulting founder, Jacq Brasseur, says the primary reason she went through the process was to find a community of likeminded entrepreneurs who know how it feels to be a queer business owner.

“I’ve met so many incredible people who run LGBTQ-certified businesses across the country, and building that network was really what I was seeking,” she said.

Brasseur got her start in social services which she said has shaped her career in business. Now, her business Ivy + Dean Consulting primarily works with different non-profit organizations.

“We’re really passionate about supporting the nonprofit sector,” said Brasseur. “I think it’s someone who worked in the sector for over a decade. I couldn’t imagine myself ever leaving the sector entirely.”

But it hasn’t always been an easy journey for Brasseur. As a queer entrepreneur, Brasseur has experienced a lot of rejection, and continues to receive countless hate emails.

However, despite the challenges, Brasseur says she continues to push to be a role model people can look up to and see it is possible being queer in business.

“While it can be hard to be an openly LGBT person in Saskatchewan, and while it can be hard to be an openly LGBT entrepreneur in Saskatchewan, I also know that there’s huge communities of people that want to invest in my business and want to support my business,” she said.

On top of being the first certified LGBTQ2S+ community business in Saskatchewan, Brasseur has also been recognized with an international award at the Global 2SLGBT+ business summit, beating out 10 other business from across Canada.

It is the first time a Saskatchewan business has ever won the award.

