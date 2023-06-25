Menu

Education

‘Very upset’: Parent, student react to no letter grades for B.C. students up to Grade 9

By Negar Mojtahedi & Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 25, 2023 2:37 pm
No letter grades for B.C. students up to Grade 9
WATCH: Some B.C. parents are giving the education ministry a failing grade this week. That's after the province announced that a proficiency scale, instead of letter grades on report cards will be expanded to include grade nine students. As Negar Mojtahedi reports, proponents believe it's a more modern approach to updating a student's progress, while opponents are concerned it fails to prepare children for the future.
Some B.C. parents and students are giving the B.C. Ministry of Education a failing grade this week.

That’s after the province announced that a “proficiency scale,” instead of letter grades on report cards, will be expanded to include Grade 9 students.

Grade 7 student Keon Shahbaz is appalled with the province’s move as what was once a pilot program is now applying to all bc public schools, scrapping letter grades from Kindergarten to Grade 9.

“I feel like I have had a hard time transferring between the two due to how vague the proficiency scale is. It seems subjective, the criteria are unclear (and) I feel like it’s been messing me up,” he told Global News

“I found it much easier to distinguish myself from my weaknesses in a classroom where letter grades are reported to you.”

Click to play video: 'No letter grades for B.C. students up to grade 9'
No letter grades for B.C. students up to grade 9

Kian’s mother Mahta Boozari said a proficiency scale of assessment only encourages mediocrity and puts her children’s education at risk.

“Very upset, concerned and also frustrated,” Boozari said.

“The system does not allow for a child’s talent to be recognized. The way it’s designed puts all kids in the middle.”

A UBC Faculty of Education professor and elementary school teacher Victor Brar said the shift is part of an evolution in learning.

Trending Now

“It’s definitely time for a change (as) letter grades were a vestige of industrial society,” Brar told Global News.

“It’s a strength-based perspective where everyone is on the spectrum.”

The change has garnered a lot of attention online, with parents reacting to the news that only students in grades 10, 11 and 12 will receive letter grades and percentages.

Instead of letter grades, students will be assessed as “emerging, developing, proficient and extending.”

BC schoolsBC educationBC Studentsproficiency scalestudent learningno letter gradesBC no letter gradesBC school proficiency scale
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

