One dead following motorcycle crash in Kelowna

A man was killed in a fatal two-vehicle crash in Kelowna, B.C., Friday evening, according to RCMP.
Police say the collision involving a truck and a motorcycle happened near Postill Lake Lodge.
At this time RCMP does not believe criminality was involved, calling it an “unfortunate incident.”
Mounties are not expected to release any more information.
