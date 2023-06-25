Menu

Canada

One dead following motorcycle crash in Kelowna

By Victoria Femia Global News
Posted June 25, 2023 12:30 pm
A man was killed in a fatal two-vehicle crash in Kelowna, B.C., Friday evening, according to RCMP.

Police say the collision involving a truck and a motorcycle happened near Postill Lake Lodge.

At this time RCMP does not believe criminality was involved, calling it an “unfortunate incident.”

Mounties are not expected to release any more information.

Kelownacentral okanaganFatal CrashFatal CollisionKelowna RCMPMotorcycle CrashTwo Vehicle Crashpostill lake lodge
