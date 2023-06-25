One dead following motorcycle crash in Kelowna

See more sharing options

A man was killed in a fatal two-vehicle crash in Kelowna, B.C., Friday evening, according to RCMP.

Police say the collision involving a truck and a motorcycle happened near Postill Lake Lodge.

At this time RCMP does not believe criminality was involved, calling it an “unfortunate incident.”

Mounties are not expected to release any more information.