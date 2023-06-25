How an old textile mill in Windsor, N.S. could become a hockey-themed landmark

Send this page to someone via email

The building where a former textile mill used to operate might soon be converted into part of a larger, hockey-styled, highrise development in the town of Windsor, N.S.

Developers are proposing a hockey museum, outdoor rinks, a puck-shaped restaurant, and new residential and commercial units to be introduced into the self-proclaimed “birthplace of hockey.”

The multi-use sight, which is being proposed by United Gulf Developments, is being dubbed “Mill Island” and will be located between Nesbitt Street and Colonial Road off Highway 101.

View image in full screen In this design, “Birthplace of Hockey” is written on the perimeter of the restaurant area.

Abraham Zebian, the mayor of West Hants Regional Municipality, said the development could serve a range of benefits to the community.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re in a housing crisis, so residential is very much needed,” he said.

“When you look at the history of the site, when you get into the museum and the hockey heritage, it tells part of the story and the history of our community.”

According to an article titled “Birthplace of hockey in the artic?” on the official National Hockey League website, the town has credited itself as the place where the game originated, due to a reference depicting the sport in a novel published by a Windsor author in 1844.

Residents are now hoping this intriguing landmark will bring more people to explore their town’s history.

Lorraine Price, a Windsor resident, said she welcomes a redevelopment that incorporates the old textile building, as the town needs “something to build it up to keep people here.”

“I’d like to see it built up instead of falling down and I’d like to see some affordable housing go in there,” she said.

“Windsor could really use some economy-boosting. It’d be a good thing.”

According to the developer’s plans, the still-standing textile mill building would be transformed into a “Birthplace of Hockey Museum” that would connect to a new, 19-floor building containing 164 residential units with some commercial and office spaces on the lower floors.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen A layout of each building and amenity was included in the presentation from United Gulf at a public information meeting held by West Hants Regional Municipality on June 19.

The textile mill site, which was built in the 1880s, closed in 2005 and although commercial and residential redevelopment was permitted to previous owners of the building, nothing moved forward, and the building has sat vacant since. In August 2021, half of the existing building was torn down.

Zebian acknowledged that the 143-year-old building carries a lot of “sentimental value” and “good times” for the community, as it was an integral employer for years. He said that with the current state of the building, it would mean a lot to the community for it to be repurposed.

“People are very excited … this is something that is unique,” he said. “For us to have something potentially here in Windsor, this is definitely a game changer.”

The mayor said with about 20,000 cars already passing the location of the old textile mill on a daily basis, he believes seeing the puck-shaped restaurant and giant hockey stick would serve as a “talking point” that would make more people gravitate towards the community.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen The proposed area would be accessible from Highway 101, as seen in this design.

Construction would begin within a year following approval, which could come as early as October, Zebian said.

“Potentially by 2025 you could see something,” he said when asked how long developers expect it’ll take to complete the project.

A public information meeting was held by the West Hants Regional Municipality on June 19 to discuss the project and a request to amend a land use by-law to allow for the next steps of the development to move forth.

A staff proposal review is currently underway to compile recommendations prior to the council holding its first reading for the project.