Village of Lumby, B.C. to receive funds for flood, disaster mitigation

Provincial funding to help reduce the risks of future disaster-related natural hazards and climate change is coming for the Village of Lumby, B.C.

MLA Harwinder Sandhu says $150,000 in funds will benefit the city and boost ongoing flood mitigation.

“Disaster can strike at any time. That’s why our government is helping communities all over B.C. to plan and prepare for emergencies to help keep more people safe,” said Sandhu. “The $150,000 in funding for Lumby will boost the ongoing flood mitigation plans that help reduce serious risks to residents.”

The money is directed at Bessette Creek Flood mitigation near Maple Street.

Approximately $2.3 million through the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund (CEPF) is going to local governments and First Nations across B.C. under the Climate Risk Reduction-Climate Adaptation stream.

The funds will help communities to reduce risks from climate-related emergencies, such as floods and extreme heat events.