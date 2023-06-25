Menu

Environment

Village of Lumby, B.C. to receive funds for flood, disaster mitigation

By Victoria Femia Global News
Posted June 25, 2023 12:37 pm
Bessette Creek in Lumby, B.C.
Bessette Creek in Lumby, B.C. Global News
Provincial funding to help reduce the risks of future disaster-related natural hazards and climate change is coming for the Village of Lumby, B.C.

MLA Harwinder Sandhu says $150,000 in funds will benefit the city and boost ongoing flood mitigation.

“Disaster can strike at any time. That’s why our government is helping communities all over B.C. to plan and prepare for emergencies to help keep more people safe,” said Sandhu. “The $150,000 in funding for Lumby will boost the ongoing flood mitigation plans that help reduce serious risks to residents.”

Parker Cove evacuation orders lifted after flood

The money is directed at Bessette Creek Flood mitigation near Maple Street.

Approximately $2.3 million through the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund (CEPF) is going to local governments and First Nations across B.C. under the Climate Risk Reduction-Climate Adaptation stream.

The funds will help communities to reduce risks from climate-related emergencies, such as floods and extreme heat events.

North Okanagan BC BC Flooding Provincial Government Lumby okanagan flooding Flood Mitigation village of lumby Bessette Creek Climate Preparedness Government funds MLA Harwinder Sandhu
