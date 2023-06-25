Menu

Canada

Poor air quality warnings in effect as wildfire smoke blankets parts of Quebec

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 25, 2023 11:43 am
A man wears a face mask as he cycles by the skyline of Montreal, Sunday, June 25, 2023. A smog warning is in effect for Montreal and multiple regions of the province due to forest fires. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes. View image in full screen
A man wears a face mask as he cycles by the skyline of Montreal, Sunday, June 25, 2023. A smog warning is in effect for Montreal and multiple regions of the province due to forest fires. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
MONTREAL — There are smog warnings in effect for many parts of Quebec on Sunday as heavy smoke from wildfires blankets much of the southern, northern and western parts of the province.

Montreal, Quebec, Laval, Longueuil and Trois-Rivières are among the cities under warning due to smoke from the more than 110 wildfires that continue to burn across the province.

Montreal is currently listed as the city with the worst air quality in the world on Sunday.

Environment Canada says the poor air quality will likely continue until Monday morning, adding the risk is highest for people with lung or heart disease, elderly people, children, pregnant women and those who work outdoors.

Meanwhile, the 7,500 residents of the northern Quebec municipality of Chibougamau have been warned they may need to evacuate their homes for a second time this month as two out-of-control wildfires gain ground.

Officials issued a Facebook post saying they’re asking residents to stay vigilant and calm in case they have to leave.

Since Thursday, more than 6,000 people have been asked to leave their homes in northwestern Quebec due to heavy smoke from the fires.

Click to play video: 'Wildfires in Quebec, Ontario impact air quality in New York City'
Wildfires in Quebec, Ontario impact air quality in New York City
