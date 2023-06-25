Poor air quality warnings in effect as wildfire smoke blankets parts of Quebec

Send this page to someone via email

MONTREAL — There are smog warnings in effect for many parts of Quebec on Sunday as heavy smoke from wildfires blankets much of the southern, northern and western parts of the province.

Montreal, Quebec, Laval, Longueuil and Trois-Rivières are among the cities under warning due to smoke from the more than 110 wildfires that continue to burn across the province.

Montreal is currently listed as the city with the worst air quality in the world on Sunday.

Environment Canada says the poor air quality will likely continue until Monday morning, adding the risk is highest for people with lung or heart disease, elderly people, children, pregnant women and those who work outdoors.

Meanwhile, the 7,500 residents of the northern Quebec municipality of Chibougamau have been warned they may need to evacuate their homes for a second time this month as two out-of-control wildfires gain ground.

Officials issued a Facebook post saying they’re asking residents to stay vigilant and calm in case they have to leave.

Since Thursday, more than 6,000 people have been asked to leave their homes in northwestern Quebec due to heavy smoke from the fires.