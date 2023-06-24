Quebec wildfires: more evacuations ordered in northwestern region

Send this page to someone via email

Officials in northwestern Quebec have ordered residents of two villages near the Ontario border to leave their homes as a wildfire continues to spread in the area.

Residents of the villages of Val-Paradis and Beaucanton, home to around 340 people, were given an hour and a half to evacuate on Friday night due to the approach of a nearby fire.

Local officials said winds blew the flames away from the village Friday night but that a fire currently burning in Ontario continues to head towards the area and that the two fires will likely become a single blaze.

Since Thursday, more than 6,000 people have been ordered to leave their homes in northwestern Quebec due to heavy smoke from the fires.

In Obedjiwan, an Atikamekw community, officials encouraged people not to go into the forest to check on their cabins.

A video circulating on social media appears to show members of the community running from flames.