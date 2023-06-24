Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec wildfires: more evacuations ordered in northwestern region

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 24, 2023 9:01 pm
Click to play video: 'Quebec now taking the offensive against forest fires'
Quebec now taking the offensive against forest fires
WATCH - June 11: Quebec now taking the offensive against forest fires – Jun 11, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Officials in northwestern Quebec have ordered residents of two villages near the Ontario border to leave their homes as a wildfire continues to spread in the area.

Residents of the villages of Val-Paradis and Beaucanton, home to around 340 people, were given an hour and a half to evacuate on Friday night due to the approach of a nearby fire.

Local officials said winds blew the flames away from the village Friday night but that a fire currently burning in Ontario continues to head towards the area and that the two fires will likely become a single blaze.

Since Thursday, more than 6,000 people have been ordered to leave their homes in northwestern Quebec due to heavy smoke from the fires.

Trending Now

In Obedjiwan, an Atikamekw community, officials encouraged people not to go into the forest to check on their cabins.

Story continues below advertisement

A video circulating on social media appears to show members of the community running from flames.

More on Canada
FireQuebecFiresEvacuationForest FiresQuebec wildfiresCanadian Wildfires
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content