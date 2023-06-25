Man injured in Thorncliffe Park shooting

Send this page to someone via email

A man is in hospital after a shooting in the Thorncliffe Park area of Toronto.

Police said in a tweet that officers were called to Thorncliffe Park Drive and Overlea Boulevard just after 1 a.m. on Sunday morning. People in the area reported hearing the sound of gunshots.

A wounded man in his 20s was found, police said. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A spokesperson for Toronto police said no additional information, including a suspect, was available in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.