Crime

Man injured in Thorncliffe Park shooting

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 25, 2023 10:45 am
A man is in hospital after a shooting in the Thorncliffe Park area of Toronto.

Police said in a tweet that officers were called to Thorncliffe Park Drive and Overlea Boulevard just after 1 a.m. on Sunday morning. People in the area reported hearing the sound of gunshots.

A wounded man in his 20s was found, police said. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A spokesperson for Toronto police said no additional information, including a suspect, was available in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

