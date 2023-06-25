Police search for 2 men after overnight Toronto stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Toronto are searching for two men in their 20s after a robbery and stabbing in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Toronto police said a violent robbery was reported around 1:20 a.m. in the Queen Street West and Wilson Park Road area.

According to police, two men attacked a male victim; he was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators said both suspects were men in their 20s. One had a baggy, white T-shirt and red shorts. The other wore a black T-shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police.