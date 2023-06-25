Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police search for 2 men after overnight Toronto stabbing

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 25, 2023 9:51 am
Toronto Police Service cruisers are seen in this file image. View image in full screen
Toronto Police Service cruisers are seen in this file image. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in Toronto are searching for two men in their 20s after a robbery and stabbing in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Toronto police said a violent robbery was reported around 1:20 a.m. in the Queen Street West and Wilson Park Road area.

According to police, two men attacked a male victim; he was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators said both suspects were men in their 20s. One had a baggy, white T-shirt and red shorts. The other wore a black T-shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police.

Click to play video: 'Global News at 6 Toronto: June 24, 2023'
Global News at 6 Toronto: June 24, 2023
CrimeToronto PoliceStabbingTPSToronto StabbingQueen StreetWilson Park Road
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content