Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Peach City Beach Cruise Draws thousands to South Okanagan

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted June 24, 2023 9:49 pm
Click to play video: 'Peach City Beach Cruise draws thousands of people to Penticton'
Peach City Beach Cruise draws thousands of people to Penticton
It's another busy weekend in our valley and there's a lot going on in Penticton. Sydney Morton stopped by the Peach City Beach Cruise to find out which oldies are new this year.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The 21st annual Peach City Beach Cruise did not disappoint the thousands of people who travelled to Penticton’s Lakeshore Drive.

The three-day event is one of the largest car shows in the valley, bringing 800 cars, hot rods and classic cars to Penticton’s downtown core.

“It’s Nostalgia,” said Wayne Wood, president of the  Peach City Beach Cruise. “People have not lost their fascination with vehicles.”

Greg McDonald drove his 1970 Pontiac GTO Judge from Saskatchewan for the show.

“We own a car that we drive and there’s no reason having it if you don’t,” said McDonald.

The car show is more than a car show, there’s also live music, pancake breakfasts and an awards ceremony.

Wood says that over the three days more than 10,000 people will have come to the car show. To see every car on display it’ll take you at least two and a half hours to see it all.

Story continues below advertisement

The show continues through to Sunday, June 25 for more information about the event visit http://www.peachcitybeachcruise.ca

Related News
Okanagannewspentictonsouth okanaganCar ShowPeach City Beach Cruise

Sponsored content