Peach City Beach Cruise Draws thousands to South Okanagan

The 21st annual Peach City Beach Cruise did not disappoint the thousands of people who travelled to Penticton’s Lakeshore Drive.

The three-day event is one of the largest car shows in the valley, bringing 800 cars, hot rods and classic cars to Penticton’s downtown core.

“It’s Nostalgia,” said Wayne Wood, president of the Peach City Beach Cruise. “People have not lost their fascination with vehicles.”

Greg McDonald drove his 1970 Pontiac GTO Judge from Saskatchewan for the show.

“We own a car that we drive and there’s no reason having it if you don’t,” said McDonald.

The car show is more than a car show, there’s also live music, pancake breakfasts and an awards ceremony.

Wood says that over the three days more than 10,000 people will have come to the car show. To see every car on display it’ll take you at least two and a half hours to see it all.

The show continues through to Sunday, June 25 for more information about the event visit http://www.peachcitybeachcruise.ca